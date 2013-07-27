Prosecution rests case against Bulger

BOSTON -- Prosecutors rested their case against reputed Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger on Friday after calling 63 witnesses who described in sometimes gruesome detail his alleged role in 19 murders, a string of extortions and other crimes.

Bulger, 83, is charged with 32 counts in a racketeering indictment that chronicles his alleged reign as leader of the Winter Hill Gang. Bulger's lawyers are expected to begin presenting witnesses Monday. Defense lawyer J.W. Carney Jr. would not say whether Bulger will take the stand.

Bulger was one of the FBI's most-wanted fugitives after he fled Boston in 1994, and the government ended its case Friday where freedom ended for Bulger: in a Santa Monica, Calif., apartment.

The jury heard riveting testimony from an FBI agent who described Bulger's capture there on June 22, 2011.

Special Agent Scott Garriola said he mobilized a group of officers after the Boston FBI told him about a tip that Bulger and longtime girlfriend Catherine Greig might be living in a Santa Monica apartment building.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Garriola said he decided to lure Bulger out of the apartment by having the building manager tell him that someone had broken into his storage locker. A few minutes later, Bulger got off the elevator and walked into the garage, where agents were waiting to arrest him.

Garriola said Bulger initially identified himself as Charles Gasko, but eventually said, "You know who I am. . . . I'm Whitey Bulger." From that point on, Bulger was cooperative. Garriola said Bulger said he was cooperating in the hope of "future consideration for Catherine."