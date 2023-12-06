NewsNation/World

48 Haitian migrants have been detained on an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico

By The Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — U.S. federal authorities said Wednesday that they detained 48 Haitian migrants who were abandoned by smugglers on an uninhabited island between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said park rangers on Mona Island alerted authorities to the arrival of 41 men and seven women.

Haitian migrants are increasingly being dropped off on the rugged island surrounded by treacherous waters as they flee poverty and gang violence consuming their country.

In June 2022, at least five Haitian migrants died and 68 others were rescued after authorities said smugglers dropped the group off in waters near Mona Island.

