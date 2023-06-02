NewsNation/World

Q&A: Antigua and Barbuda prime minister on granting Rastafari their sacramental marijuana rights

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, speaks...

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, speaks during an interview about his government’s policies granting the sacramental use of cannabis for the Rastafari community, on Friday, May 12, 2023, in St. John’s, Antigua. "We pride ourselves as an all inclusive government, and we believe that we have to provide a space for everyone at the table, irrespective of their religion," he says. Credit: AP/Jessie Wardarski

By The Associated Press

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua — The Caribbean island nation of Antigua and Barbuda recently granted Rastafari official sacramental authorization to grow and smoke marijuana that their faith deems sacred.

Rastafari across the world have been persecuted and jailed for decades for their ritualistic use of marijuana. As public opinion and policy continues to shift in the United States and across the globe toward legalization of marijuana for both medical and recreational purposes, Rastafari are demanding more protections to curb persecution and ensure freedom of worship.

In an exclusive interview, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told The Associated Press that his government seeks to prevent further discrimination of the Rastafari and bring respect to their culture and faith.

Questions and remarks have been edited for brevity and clarity.

