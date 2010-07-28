Rangel faces deadline in ethics probe Thursday

WASHINGTON - After two years of an ethics investigation and an intense week of speculation about what he'll do, Rep. Charles Rangel faces one of his toughest deadlines of his long political career Thursday.

At 1 p.m., a special House Ethics subcommittee is scheduled to hold a public hearing to read specific charges of ethics violations against the 80-year-old Democrat from Harlem - unless Rangel first cuts a deal.

Lawyers for Rangel and the House Ethics Committee have been talking about a possible settlement, a Rangel aide said, and reportedly the talks have intensified in recent days as the deadline has drawn near.

The negotiations reportedly continued into last night.

For any plea bargain to be accepted, Rangel would have to admit to multiple substantial ethics violations, most of them about his campaign fundraising and personal finances, The Associated Press reported based on sources familiar with the talks.

But so far Rangel has balked, expressing willingness to admit only some allegations, and not nearly enough to satisfy committee lawyers or Republicans.

It is unclear whether there have been discussions about Rangel resigning.

In March, after a separate ethics admonishment for a corporate-paid trip, he stepped aside temporarily as chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

Rep. Chris von Hollen (D-Md.) and other top House Democrats said they spoke to Rangel, urging him to settle the charges and end the prospect of a strung-out set of trial-like hearings that would make a tough election year for Democrats even tougher.

But Wednesday, Democrats outside the House floor repeated a variation of the mantra offered Tuesday by House Majority Steny Hoyer (D-Md.): "Mr. Rangel has to do what Mr. Rangel believes is appropriate and proper."

Thursday, Rangel appeared on the House floor for a series of votes, bantering with colleagues and betraying no trace of concern or stress. But he did not talk to reporters afterward.

Yet, since the House Ethics Committee announced a week ago that it had found evidence that charges were likely true, Rangel has said he wants a chance to clear his name.

"I'm looking for a resolution of the very serious allegations that have been made against me and for almost two years I've been waiting for the opportunity to respond," he told reporters Tuesday.

Rep. Gary Ackerman (D-Roslyn Heights), a Rangel colleague for a quarter of a century, yesterday lamented, "I feel badly he has to go through this." Ackerman implied he had doubts about some of the allegations, and said, "Everyone is pulling for Charlie."

Asked what he would do after the public reading of the allegations Thursday, should there be no settlement, Ackerman said as he walked back into the chamber, "I'm going to give Charlie a hug tomorrow."