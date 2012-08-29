Religion at heart of Amish attack defense

CLEVELAND -- A group of Amish men and women accused of hate crimes in hair-cutting attacks took action out of concern that members of their religion were straying from their beliefs, defense attorneys said yesterday.

The attorneys didn't deny the hair cuttings took place. Instead, they argued that the Amish are bound by different rules guided by their religion and that the government shouldn't get involved in what amounted to a family or church dispute.

At the center of the trial, which opened this week in federal court, are the rules of a religion that distances itself from the outside world and yields to a collective order, as opposed to the laws of society. "These are religious separatists," said Ed Bryan, the attorney for the group's accused ringleader.

Prosecutors say the attacks were motivated solely by religious disagreements between Amish bishops and a breakaway group in eastern Ohio that attacked mainstream members five times last fall by cutting off their beards and hair, which carry spiritual significance in the faith.

"Every one of these attacks targeted those symbols of Amish righteousness," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Some of the victims and others from the community will testify against relatives.

The 16 on trial live in a settlement near the West Virginia panhandle. All but one is related to the accused ringleader, Sam Mullet Sr., who sat rigidly in court with a beard down to the middle of his chest.

The defendants have rejected plea bargain offers and could face lengthy prison terms if convicted.