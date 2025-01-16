National Baptists' new president, Boise Kimber, seeks to include women, young leaders

(RNS) — The Rev. Boise Kimber was officially installed as president of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc., during the midwinter board meeting of the predominantly Black denomination — which he hopes will become more inclusive of women and young leaders.

NBCUSA members and guests filled the 2,000-seat sanctuary of the historic Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, for a three-hour service Monday (Jan. 13). Some 500 people planned to attend a sold-out inauguration ball on Tuesday.

Kimber, pastor of a New Haven, Connecticut, church, was greeted by officers of other Black Christian organizations, including the Lott Carey Foreign Mission Convention, the Conference of National Black Churches and Full Gospel Baptist Fellowship, before he was installed into his new role by his predecessor, the Rev. Jerry Young.

Young reminded his successor of the importance of having a strong spiritual life as a leader.

“You can’t lead Black Baptists without orders from Jehovah,” Young, who concluded two five-year terms, advised his successor. “That’s all I got to say. Just spend your time with God.”

___

This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press. RNS and AP partner on some religion news content. RNS is solely responsible for this story.