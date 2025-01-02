Former Long Island Rep. Carolyn McCarthy set to receive Presidential Citizens Medal

WASHINGTON — Former Long Island congresswoman Carolyn McCarthy, who served in the House for 18 years, is scheduled to be honored Thursday at the White House with the Presidential Citizens Medal.

McCarthy, a Mineola Democrat, is among 20 Americans receiving the medal, the nation’s second highest civilian honor, according to a statement released Thursday by the White House on behalf of President Joe Biden.

McCarthy, 80, first rose to national prominence as a gun control advocate after her husband was among six-passengers killed during the December 1993 Long Island Rail Road shooting. Her son Kevin was among 19 passengers severely wounded, and the one-time nurse soon found herself as a national figure in the gun control movement.

She was elected to the House in 1997 to represent New York’s 4th Congressional District, and would become a point person for House Democrats on gun control measures during her time in office.

The White House in a statement Thursday described McCarthy as a nurse who "had an instinct to heal and serve."

"When her husband and son were shot on a local commuter train, she became an advocate so persuasive that she was recruited to run for Congress," the statement said. "She served 18 years, championing gun safety measures including improved background checks, as a citizen legislator devoted to protecting our Nation’s welfare."

McCarthy announced her retirement in January 2014, months after disclosing she had lung cancer and was receiving chemotherapy treatments.

"It was my time to go. It was my time to let new voices come in. It was my time to let someone else be the voice for my constituents," McCarthy told Newsday in an interview at the time.

She was replaced by then-Nassau County District Attorney Kathleen Rice, a Garden City Democrat, who would go on to serve four terms before opting not to seek reelection in 2022.

Other honorees expected at Thursday’s White House ceremony include former Sen. Bill Bradley (D-N.J.), a two-time NBA Champion and Hall of Famer who played for the New York Knicks, and former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who became one of the most vocal Republican critics of President-elect Donald Trump, and served as chairwoman of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.