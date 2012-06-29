Reward offered for Montana truck stop dinosaur
The folks at Hi-Noon Petroleum in Montana have a new way to turn a dinosaur into gasoline.
They're offering a $250 gas card for information leading to the safe return of Dino, a 12-foot-long fiberglass Sinclair dinosaur that disappeared June 21 from the Crossroads Travel Center west of Missoula.
"We just wonder what happened to him," Hi-Noon marketing manager Earl Allen said Friday. "It's a little odd for him to just walk away."
The 6-foot tall green dinosaur sat on a hill overlooking Interstate 90 for at least five years, Allen said, with occasional appearances in University of Montana Homecoming parades.
"That was his home for a number of years," Allen said.
Allen said taking the prehistoric icon would have been a bit of a project.
"It's not like you can just throw him in the back of a pickup," he said.
Anyone with information on Dino's whereabouts is asked to call Hi-Noon.