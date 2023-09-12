NewsNation/World

Rhino kills a zookeeper and seriously injures another at an Austrian zoo

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — A rhino at a zoo in Austria attacked and killed a zookeeper Tuesday morning and seriously injured another, police said.

The fatal attack happened at the Hellbrunn zoo in the western Austrian city of Salzburg.

Salzburg police said in a statement that during routine work in the rhino enclosure, a 33-year-old animal keeper was attacked by the animal “for reasons that are still unknown.”

“The woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident,” police said.

While trying to scare the animal away, another keeper, a 34-year-old man, was also attacked by the same rhino and seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital.

The zoo said it would remain closed on Tuesday.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Family taking teen off life support … Burke pleads not guilty … Aerosmith postpones tour Credit: Newsday

Jets win, Rodgers hurt ... Family taking teen off life support ... Tracking Lee ... Best cider doughnuts

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Family taking teen off life support … Burke pleads not guilty … Aerosmith postpones tour Credit: Newsday

Jets win, Rodgers hurt ... Family taking teen off life support ... Tracking Lee ... Best cider doughnuts

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME