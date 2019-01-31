Rice named to chair House border security subcommittee

WASHINGTON – Rep. Kathleen Rice was named the chairwoman of the Homeland Security subcommittee on border security this week as lawmakers representing Long Island gained a little more clout in their committee assignments this year.

The appointment to her first subcommittee chairmanship puts Rice, a Democrat from Garden City, in a position to influence the highly charged national debate over a border wall and immigration.

“I look forward to being a strong advocate for smart and effective border security policies that actually reflect the priorities and values of our country,” Rice said in a statement. “I also intend to restore some much-needed oversight of this administration’s border and immigration policies.”

Rice said she would hold the Trump administration accountable for its decision to terminate Temporary Protective Status for hundreds of thousands of immigrants, separate children from their families and force asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are processed.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) was appointed the ranking member, or top Republican, on the Foreign Affairs Committee’s oversight and investigation subcommittee.

“It is my highest priority to advance the safety and security of our nation at home and abroad, treat our adversaries as our adversaries and our friends as our friends while putting politics aside and the facts first,” Zeldin said in a statement.

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-St. Albans) will serve as chair of the House Financial Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions

Earlier this month, Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) won a coveted seat on the House Ways and Means Committee, which has a role in shaping tax law as well as social programs including Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) had to step down from the House Intelligence Committee because of term limits.

But King was named ranking member of the Homeland Security subcommittee on emergency preparedness, response and recovery, putting him in a position to fight for local grants and funding.