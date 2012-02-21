Ron Paul could make a splash at convention

WASHINGTON -- Ron Paul may not win the Republican nomination for president -- he has yet to win a single state -- but his strategy of trying to amass delegates in caucus states could land him a prominent role at the party's national convention this summer.

Imagine this: A primetime speech at the GOP convention in which Paul criticizes U.S. military action overseas and condemns the war on terror as an overreach of government authority at home. It's enough to make some Republicans cringe.

But they may have little choice if they want to placate Paul's supporters and keep them from becoming a distraction at an event designed to promote party unity and showcase the nominee, whoever it is.

"Paul is fascinating because good ol' Ron will say just about anything he wants to say at any particular time," said Dennis Goldford, a professor of politics at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. "And the last thing you want somebody doing is going off message in primetime at a convention."

With the exception of Maine, the Texas congressman hasn't come close to winning the popular vote in any of the first nine states to vote. Campaign aides say, however, that their knowledge of caucus rules, combined with the enthusiasm of Paul's supporters, gives them a unique ability to take advantage of a process that could take several months to sort out.

Five caucus states have voted so far. In The Associated Press delegate count, Paul isn't projected to win any national delegates in Iowa, Colorado or Minnesota. He got five out of 28 in Nevada and 10 out of 21 in Maine.

Romney leads the overall race for delegates with 123, followed by Santorum at 72, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich at 32. Paul is in fourth place, according to the AP count, with 19 delegates. It takes 1,144 delegates to win the Republican nomination for president.

But Iowa delegates to the GOP national convention in Tampa, Fla., will be selected at the congressional district and state conventions, and the outcome may look very different from the results of the Jan. 3 straw vote there.

Paul's supporters plan to promote their delegates at every level of the process, regardless what happens in the national campaign, said campaign manager John Tate.