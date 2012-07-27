Sandusky shower victim may sue Penn State

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A man who says that he was the boy sexually assaulted in the Penn State locker room showers by Jerry Sandusky in 2001 is threatening to sue the university.

The man's lawyers said Thursday that they have gathered "overwhelming evidence" on details of the abuse by Sandusky, the former assistant football coach convicted of using his position at Penn State and as head of a youth charity to molest boys over a 15-year period.

Jurors convicted Sandusky last month of offenses related to so-called Victim 2 largely on the testimony of Mike McQueary, who was a team graduate assistant at the time and described seeing the attack.

"Our client has to live the rest of his life not only dealing with the effects of Sandusky's childhood sexual abuse, but also with the knowledge that many powerful adults, including those at the highest levels of Penn State, put their own interests and the interests of a child predator above their legal obligations to protect him," the lawyers said in a news release.

They did not name their client, and Newsday and The Associated Press generally do not identify victims of sex crimes without their consent. The university said it was taking the case seriously but would not comment on pending litigation.

The statement from the man's attorneys said Victim 2 suffered "extensive sexual abuse over many years both before and after the 2001 incident Michael McQueary witnessed."

McQueary reported the abuse to school officials, including longtime coach Joe Paterno, but none of them told police.

An independent investigation concluded in a report this month that Paterno and top school officials looked the other way to avoid bad publicity.