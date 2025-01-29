NewsNation/World

9 Indians in Saudi Arabia killed in a traffic crash

By The Associated Press

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Nine Indians have been killed in a traffic crash in Saudi Arabia, authorities said Wednesday.

There were no immediate details released from Saudi Arabian officials about the crash, with the Indian Consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, announcing the accident on the social platform X.

The consulate described the crash as happening in Jizan in southwest Saudi Arabia.

India's Foreign Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar separately wrote on X that he was “grieved to learn of this accident and the loss of lives.”

