Senegalese President Macky Sall says he won't seek a third term in 2024 elections after protests

DAKAR, Senegal — Senegalese President Macky Sall declared Monday evening that he will not run for a third term in next year's elections, ending years of uncertainty over his political future that had helped fuel deadly opposition protests last month.

Top opposition leader Ousmane Sonko already had called for more demonstrations around the West African country in the event Sall had instead announced his intention to run again in February.

In a speech carried live on his Facebook account, Sall said that he would not be a candidate “even if the constitution allows me to do so.”