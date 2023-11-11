NewsNation/World

Several people shot on Interstate 59 in Alabama, police say

By The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Multiple people were shot Friday on Interstate 59 southbound in Birmingham, Alabama, police said.

Emergency crews were on the scene of the shooting near the 20th Street Ensley exit, Birmingham Police confirmed in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

No details were released on the exact number of victims, their condition or what sparked the gunfire.

Birmingham Fire officials told WVTM-TV that at least two people were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

All southbound lanes of the roadway were closed until further notice, authorities said.

