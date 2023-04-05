NewsNation/World

Missouri tornado kills multiple people, sows destruction

Sunlight filters through storm clouds onto a wind turbine as...

Sunlight filters through storm clouds onto a wind turbine as severe weather rolls through the Midwest on Tuesday south of Stuart, Iowa. Credit: Omaha World-Herald / Chris Machian via AP

By The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — A tornado that tore through southeastern Missouri on Wednesday caused widespread destruction and killed and injured multiple people, authorities said.

The tornado moved through a rural area of Bollinger County, about 50 miles south of St. Louis, between 3:30 and 4 a.m., said Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He said it caused “multiple injuries and multiple deaths," but he didn't say how many or precisely where they occurred.

“The damage is pretty widespread. It’s just heartbreaking to see it,” Parrott said.

He said said a search and rescue operation is underway that involves multiple agencies. Crews are having to use chainsaws to cut back trees and brush to reach homes.

