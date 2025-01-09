New York City man lured immigrant women to sexually assault them, prosecutors say

NEW YORK — A New York City man for years lured migrant women in the city's subway system with the promise of jobs before taking them to secluded locations and sexually assaulting them, prosecutors say.

Agustin Diaz was indicted Wednesday on rape, sexual abuse, stalking and other charges in connection with the assault of at least four women going back at least to 2018, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office.

Prosecutors say the 53-year-old Bronx resident targeted recently arrived, Spanish-speaking immigrants, approached them on the subway and inquired whether they were new to the country and needed work.

Diaz would then provide a business card and further instructions, according to prosecutors.

In a number of cases, authorities say Diaz met the women at offices in the Wall Street area under the guise of offering cleaning jobs or other work. Instead, he brought them to isolated areas — including a basement storage room — where he attacked them.

Prosecutors say Diaz held at least one of the women at knifepoint and threatened others with deportation if they reported the assault. Bragg urged anyone with information about the accusations to come forward. The investigation is ongoing.

Diaz was ordered held without bail during his arraignment Wednesday in Manhattan court. Emails seeking comment were sent to his lawyer Thursday.