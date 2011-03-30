Sheriff: Teen pistol-whipped mom to buy her a car

Authorities in southwest Florida say a 17-year-old girl pointed a gun at her mother, pistol-whipped her and forced her to drive to a dealership to buy her a used car.

The sheriff’s office in Lee County said Monday that the teen has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, among other counts, and was being held at a juvenile detention center.

The Associated Press doesn’t identify minors charged with juvenile crimes. According to officials, the mother said she didn’t want to press charges because her daughter had been accepted to several Ivy League schools.

Authorities said they decided to arrest the teenager after learning that the gun had been stolen last year. The teen was not charged in that crime.