Shirley Sherrod plans to sue blogger who posted video

SAN DIEGO - Ousted Agriculture Department employee Shirley Sherrod said yesterday she will sue a conservative blogger who posted a video edited in a way that made her appear racist.

Sherrod was forced to resign last week as director of rural development in Georgia after Andrew Breitbart posted the edited video online. In the full video, Sherrod, who is black, spoke to a local NAACP group about racial reconciliation and overcoming her initial reluctance to help a white farmer.

Speaking yesterday at the National Association of Black Journalists convention, Sherrod said she would definitely sue over the video that took her remarks out of context.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has since offered Sherrod a new job in the department. She has not decided whether to accept.

Sherrod said she had not received an apology from Breitbart and no longer wanted one. "He had to know that he was targeting me," she said.

Breitbart did not immediately respond to a call or e-mails seeking comment. - AP