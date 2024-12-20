A New York man faces assault charges in a University of Bridgeport shooting that injured a juvenile

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — An 18-year-old New York City man accused in a shooting at a University of Bridgeport dining hall in Connecticut that injured a juvenile surrendered to police Friday and was charged with assault and gun crimes, authorities said.

The suspect turned himself in to Bridgeport police, who had a warrant for his arrest in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting inside the Marina Dining Hall that prompted an hourslong campus lockdown, officials said. The warrant set bail at $250,000.

The suspect was expected to be arraigned later Friday in Bridgeport Superior Court on charges of first-degree assault and carrying a pistol without a permit. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. Court records on his case were not yet available.

Police said they believed the suspect and the teenage male victim, who were not students at the college, got into a fight over a female and had previously messaged each other on social media. The victim was shot in his right arm and his chest was grazed, but none of the injuries was life-threatening, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. and led to a large police and campus security response. The campus was locked down until the next morning. Police said they found a gun and other evidence.

“This is an example of young individuals’ ability to obtain firearms and their inability to de-escalate or diffuse situations," Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter said after the shooting. "That’s something that we not only as a community here in Bridgeport but as a country, we need to work on our young people better on how to de-escalate and diffuse their situations.”