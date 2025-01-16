Student detained in Slovakia after 2 people fatally stabbed at high school

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — An 18-year-old student fatally stabbed two people at a high school in northern Slovakia on Thursday, authorities said.

One other person was in critical condition, the Slovak rescue service said. The stabbings took place in Spisska Stara Ves, a small town with a population of some 17,000 which is located on the border with Poland.

The suspect initially fled, but police said he was detained shortly after the attack.

Police said that the suspect attacked a teacher and two students. Further details weren't immediately available.

Local media reported a deputy principal of the high school and a student are the fatalities.

Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok and Education Minister Tomáš Drucker traveled to the town and offered their condolences to the relatives.

Drucker said he will work to take steps to prevent such attacks in the future and protect students and teachers.