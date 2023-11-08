STORY REMOVED: US-Asylum-Border

Watch NewsdayTV for election results and live reports from party headquarters in both counties. Plus, Newsday columnist Joye Brown and political analyst Jerry Kremer will be analyzing the races and discussing the issues motiving voters.

Live coverage: LI Votes 2023 Watch NewsdayTV for election results and live reports from party headquarters in both counties. Plus, Newsday columnist Joye Brown and political analyst Jerry Kremer will be analyzing the races and discussing the issues motiving voters.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories