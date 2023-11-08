NewsNation/World

STORY REMOVED: US-Asylum-Border

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Please disregard US-Asylum-Border, published on November 7, 2023, and datelined in SAN DIEGO. The story was from Oct. 13.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Watch NewsdayTV for election results and live reports from party headquarters in both counties. Plus, Newsday columnist Joye Brown and political analyst Jerry Kremer will be analyzing the races and discussing the issues motiving voters.

Live coverage: LI Votes 2023 Watch NewsdayTV for election results and live reports from party headquarters in both counties. Plus, Newsday columnist Joye Brown and political analyst Jerry Kremer will be analyzing the races and discussing the issues motiving voters.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Watch NewsdayTV for election results and live reports from party headquarters in both counties. Plus, Newsday columnist Joye Brown and political analyst Jerry Kremer will be analyzing the races and discussing the issues motiving voters.

Live coverage: LI Votes 2023 Watch NewsdayTV for election results and live reports from party headquarters in both counties. Plus, Newsday columnist Joye Brown and political analyst Jerry Kremer will be analyzing the races and discussing the issues motiving voters.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME