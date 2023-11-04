Supporters celebrate opening of Gay Games in Hong Kong, first in Asia, despite lawmakers' opposition

HONG KONG — Scores of athletes celebrated the opening of the Gay Games in Hong Kong on Saturday despite opposition from anti-LGBTQ lawmakers, marking the first time the international sporting event to be held in Asia.

Nearly 2,400 participants from about 45 territories, including Britain, the United States, and Australia, will compete in a variety of games, from tennis and swimming to culturally rich activities like dragon boat racing and mahjong in the nine-day event.

Following the procession of athletes, a series of performances followed, highlighting Hong Kong's Chinese culture, but also incorporating modern dance, musical theater and lion dancers.

LGBTQ+ activism is a rare spot that is still making considerable progress in Hong Kong under a government crackdown on its civil society following the 2019 pro-democracy protests. The games foster hopes for a wider inclusion of sexual minorities in the Asian financial hub after court wins last month over housing and inheritance rights for same-sex couples married overseas.

The city is also moving toward a framework for recognizing same-sex partnerships following a landmark ruling in September.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But the city's LGBTQ+ development is uneven. There is no law against discrimination based on sexual orientation and same-sex marriage is not recognized. While there is growing social acceptance for sexual minorities, especially among the younger generation, a portion of the local society remains conservative.

Several pro-establishment lawmakers, including Junius Ho, have publicly opposed the event, which runs from Friday to the following Saturday.

Participant signs on the quilt at the AIDS Quilt Memorial Ceremony, ahead of the Gay Games in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. The first Gay Games in Asia are fostering hopes for wider LGBTQ+ inclusion in the regional financial hub, following recent court wins in favor of equality for same-sex couples and transgender people. Credit: AP/Chan Long Hei

Ho asked Chief Executive John Lee to beware of “bad ideologies” infiltrating Hong Kong and acts of “soft resistance,” according to a letter he posted on Facebook on Friday. He agreed with other critics who argued that the games advocate for legalizing same-sex marriage, a move they claimed breaches a national security law Beijing imposed on the former British colony following the protests.

Earlier this week, prominent pro-establishment politcian Regina Ip, a leading member of the Executive Council, Hong Kong’s Cabinet, faced criticism from gay rights skeptics for her support for the games.

The event has encountered various challenges since the organizers won the bid to host the games six years ago, with limited support from the government.

The COVID-19 pandemic not only forced a year-long delay of the event but also indirectly led to its downsizing. This occurred when Guadalajara in Mexico was named as a co-host for the games, at a time when the city was grappling with uncertainty about when travel restrictions would be lifted.

Participants react during the AIDS Quilt Memorial Ceremony, ahead of the Gay Games in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. The first Gay Games in Asia are fostering hopes for wider LGBTQ+ inclusion in the regional financial hub, following recent court wins in favor of equality for same-sex couples and transgender people. Credit: AP/Chan Long Hei

Concerns about the security law — which has been used to arrest some of Hong Kong's leading human rights activists — have deterred some LGBTQ+ supporters from visiting Hong Kong. However, some from Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, visited the city under the name Chinese Taipei under which it competes in international sporting events.

Hong Kong and Beijing have defended the security law saying it brought back stability to the city.

Self-governing democratic Taiwan is the only region in Asia to allow same-sex marriages. Last month it hosted the latest in more than 20 annual pride parades, drawing an estimated 176,000 onlookers and participants.

Alonso Chen, a frequent participant in the Taipei event, said that while some in Taiwanese society remain highly unacceptable of the LGBTQ+ community, the presence of parents with their children at recent events shows a growing acceptance.

"For me, this is very important, because parents are showing their kids that this is part of normal life. They are saying to kids, 'Look, they are just like your classmates or teachers. We are the same and there is nothing different’.”

The first Gay Games were first held in San Francisco in 1982.