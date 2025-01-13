NewsNation/World

Supreme Court turns back Utah's push to wrest control of public land from the federal government

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington,...

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024. Credit: AP/J. Scott Applewhite

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court turned back a push by the state of Utah to wrest control of vast areas of public land from the federal government on Monday.

The high court refused to let the GOP-controlled state file a lawsuit seeking to bring the land and its resources under state control. The decision came in a brief order in which the court did not explain its reasoning, as is typical.

In the Western state known for its rugged mountains popular with skiers and red-rock vistas that draw throngs of tourists, federal agencies control almost 70% of the land. Utah argues that local control would be more responsive and allow the state access to revenue from taxes and development projects.

Its complaint sought control of about half of federal land, which still amounts to an area nearly as large as South Carolina. The parcels are used for things like energy production, grazing, mining and recreation. Its world-famous national parks and national monuments would have stayed in federal hands.

While lawsuits typically start in federal district courts and eventually work their way up to the U.S. Supreme Court, disputes involving states can start at the nation's highest court if the justices agree to hear them.

The federal Bureau of Land Management declined to comment.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Latest on L.A. fires ... Patchogue luxury hotel vote ... Wayfair closing at Tanger Credit: Newsday

Fatal crash closes Southern State ... Schools' data breach ... New casino concerns ... Wayfair closing at Tanger

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Latest on L.A. fires ... Patchogue luxury hotel vote ... Wayfair closing at Tanger Credit: Newsday

Fatal crash closes Southern State ... Schools' data breach ... New casino concerns ... Wayfair closing at Tanger

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME