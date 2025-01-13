Supreme Court turns back Utah's push to wrest control of public land from the federal government

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court turned back a push by the state of Utah to wrest control of vast areas of public land from the federal government on Monday.

The high court refused to let the GOP-controlled state file a lawsuit seeking to bring the land and its resources under state control. The decision came in a brief order in which the court did not explain its reasoning, as is typical.

In the Western state known for its rugged mountains popular with skiers and red-rock vistas that draw throngs of tourists, federal agencies control almost 70% of the land. Utah argues that local control would be more responsive and allow the state access to revenue from taxes and development projects.

Its complaint sought control of about half of federal land, which still amounts to an area nearly as large as South Carolina. The parcels are used for things like energy production, grazing, mining and recreation. Its world-famous national parks and national monuments would have stayed in federal hands.

While lawsuits typically start in federal district courts and eventually work their way up to the U.S. Supreme Court, disputes involving states can start at the nation's highest court if the justices agree to hear them.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The federal Bureau of Land Management declined to comment.