Suspect in N.J. college shooting pleads not guilty

One of the suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Seton Hall University student from Virginia has pleaded not guilty.

Wearing an orange jumpsuit, Nicholas Welch answered “yes” to whether he understood the charges Wednesday in his first court appearance. Bail was set at $2 million.

Police arrested Welch on Monday night at his house on the same East Orange street where the deadly shooting happened.

Police say Welch returned with a gun and opened fire after he was refused entry to an off-campus party.

Honors student Jessica Moore, 19, was killed and four people were wounded.

Authorities are searching for a second man who they say provided the gun to Welch.

Seton Hall is a private Catholic university in nearby South Orange, about 15 miles west of New York City.