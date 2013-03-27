Suspect's mom, aunt arrested in baby slaying

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Police investigating the fatal shooting of a baby in coastal Georgia have arrested the mother and aunt of a teenage suspect on charges that they lied to authorities.

Glynn County Police Chief Matt Doering told reporters yesterday that the women gave investigators new information that led them to a pond where they found a handgun.

It's being tested to determine whether it was used in the slaying.

Karimah Elkins and Katrina Elkins are charged with making false statements to police.

Karimah Elkins is the mother of 17-year-old De'Marquise Elkins, who is charged with murder in the Thursday killing of 13-month-old Antonio Santiago in Brunswick.

Katrina Elkins is the suspect's aunt. She has told reporters her nephew didn't kill the child because he was at her house having breakfast.

The baby's mother, Sherry West, identified De'Mar-quise Elkins in a police photo lineup as her son's killer.

Fifteen-year-old Dominique Lang is also charged.