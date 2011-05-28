Suspect's mother, ex-boyfriend testify in toddler's murder trial

The murder trial of a Florida woman accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter has ended for the day after the woman's mother and former boyfriend took the stand.

Cindy Anthony described the days leading up to the young girl's disappearance during her testimony Saturday. She wiped away tears as she described a playhouse built for the toddler.

Anthony Lazzaro testified that Cindy Anthony and a friend confronted Casey Anthony, asking to know the toddler's whereabouts.

Casey Anthony is charged with first-degree murder in Caylee's 2008 death. Prosecutors contend the 25-year-old mother suffocated Caylee with duct tape. Anthony's defense team says the child drowned accidently in a family pool. If convicted, she could be sentenced to death.

The trial will resume Tuesday.