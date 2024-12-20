NewsNation/World

The Latest: 2 journalists working for Kurdish media killed in clashes in northern Syria

Two boys have their picture taken posing with Syrian fighters...

Two boys have their picture taken posing with Syrian fighters at the Umayyad Mosque ahead of Friday prayers in Damascus, Syria, Friday Dec. 20, 2024. 2024. Credit: AP/Leo Correa

By The Associated Press

A journalists’ association says two reporters working for Kurdish media outlets have been killed in clashes between Syrian Kurdish militia and Turkish-backed fighters in northern Syria. Fighting in parts of Syria continues despite the fall of President Bashar Assad.

Elsewhere in Syria, the transition following the government’s fall has been smooth so far, although it’s been less than two weeks since Assad was ousted by a lightning rebel advance on the capital Damascus.

The country is home to diverse sects, and there is ongoing fear and uncertainty among minority groups, including Christians, regarding their rights and safety under the main rebel group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, once an affiliate of al-Qaida.

