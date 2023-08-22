NewsNation/World

Pakistani Taliban militants have ambushed a military convoy in a border region, killing 6 soldiers

By The Associated Press

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani Taliban fighters ambushed a military convoy in a former militant stronghold in the country's northwest near the Afghan border on Tuesday, triggering an intense shootout that killed at least six soldiers and four militants, the military said.

The attack took place in South Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement. It said four insurgents were killed when troops returned fire, while two other militants were wounded. The military said a search operation is underway in the area in an effort to hunt down the attackers.

Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but are allied with the Afghan Taliban, who took over Afghanistan in August 2021, following the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from the country. The takeover emboldened the TTP, who often carry out attacks near the Afghan border and elsewhere in the country.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Hofstra law school helping migrants … Trump to surrender … Back-to-school shopping  Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Valley Stream shooting ... RSV vaccine for women ... Labor Day travel forecast ... Shark patrols

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Hofstra law school helping migrants … Trump to surrender … Back-to-school shopping  Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Valley Stream shooting ... RSV vaccine for women ... Labor Day travel forecast ... Shark patrols

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME