The UN's top tech official discusses AI, bringing the world together and what keeps him up at night

UNITED NATIONS — Artificial intelligence, and how and whether to regulate it, has gotten a lot of discussion in and around this year's U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders. With a U.N. advisory group on AI set to convene this fall, the world organization's top tech-policy official, Amandeep Gill, sat down with The Associated Press to talk about the hopes, concerns and questions surrounding AI.

Here are excerpts from the interview, edited for length and clarity.