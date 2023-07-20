The US and North Korea have no diplomatic ties — but they still have ways to talk about US soldier
SEOUL, South Korea — A pink phone. A New York mission. Swedish diplomats. A North-South Korean hotline.
The United States and reclusive North Korea have no diplomatic ties — but they still have ways to contact each other. An American official said Wednesday that the U.S. government had reached out to the North as it tries to discuss a U.S. soldier who dashed into North Korea during a tour of a border area this week. The North has not yet responded, according to the U.S.
Here's a look at possible channels the rivals could use to discuss Pvt. Travis King, the first American held in North Korea in nearly five years.
