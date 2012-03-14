Thief grabs UT deli's fancy meat, skips cheap cuts

Police in Salt Lake City are trying to find a thief with a discriminating palate who broke into a deli and stole its finest meats and cheeses.

Caputo's owner Troy Petersen says five or six legs of prosciutto, artisan salami and the fanciest imported cheeses were gone when the burglary was discovered Monday morning. The less expensive cuts of meat were untouched.

Petersen says the lock to a walk-in cooler that's accessible from outdoors was broken, and about $2,400 worth of food was gone. He tells the Deseret News (http://bit.ly/AApiCA ) that replacing the gourmet products will take weeks because many come from distributors in southern Europe.

Petersen says the thief will have a tough time selling some of the products, because special cutting tools are required to process them.