NewsNation/World

Mexico will impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods

This combination of file photos shows, from left, U.S. President...

This combination of file photos shows, from left, U.S. President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla., Feb. 7, 2025, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 10, 2023, China's President Xi Jinping in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2024, and Mexico's President in Mexico City, June 27, 2024. Claudia Sheinbaum Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY — Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday that Mexico will respond to 25% tariffs imposed by the United States with its own retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

Sheinbaum said she will announce the products Mexico will target on Sunday in a public event in Mexico City’s central plaza, perhaps indicating Mexico still hopes to de-escalate the trade war set off by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“There is no motive or reason, nor justification that supports this decision that will affect our people and our nations,” she said.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Trump tariffs in effect ... U.S. pause in Ukraine aid ... LI Works: Making the sausage Credit: Newsday

Closing arguments in ex-Nassau cop trial ... Trump tariffs in effect ... Mural on the move ... First look at new ER

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Trump tariffs in effect ... U.S. pause in Ukraine aid ... LI Works: Making the sausage Credit: Newsday

Closing arguments in ex-Nassau cop trial ... Trump tariffs in effect ... Mural on the move ... First look at new ER

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME