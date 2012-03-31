Trayvon Martin case: Protesters march in Fla. town where teen was shot

Protesters have begun marching in the Florida town where 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was shot and killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer.

About a thousand people carrying signs and wearing T-shirts with the teen's image were marching to the Sanford Police Department Saturday morning. The Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to speak when they arrive.

Martin was shot by 28-year-old George Zimmerman as he walked back to his father's fiancée home in a gated community in Sanford, Fla. Zimmerman said the teen looked suspicious and that he shot him in self-defense after he and Martin fought.

Martin's family doubts Zimmerman's story and has been joined by civil rights leaders and protesters around the country in calling for his arrest.