Trayvon Martin case: Protesters march in Fla. town where teen was shot

(L-R) NAACP President Benjamin Jealous, Rev. Al Sharpton and Rev. Jesse Jackson march with Trayvon Martin supporters through the historically African American community of Goldsboro on their way to an NAACP rally in front of the Sanford Police Department in Sanford, Florida. (March 31, 2012) Credit: Getty Images

Protesters have begun marching in the Florida town where 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was shot and killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer.

About a thousand people carrying signs and wearing T-shirts with the teen's image were marching to the Sanford Police Department Saturday morning. The Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to speak when they arrive.

Martin was shot by 28-year-old George Zimmerman as he walked back to his father's fiancée home in a gated community in Sanford, Fla. Zimmerman said the teen looked suspicious and that he shot him in self-defense after he and Martin fought.

Martin's family doubts Zimmerman's story and has been joined by civil rights leaders and protesters around the country in calling for his arrest.

