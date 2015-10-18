Chariman leading Congress' Benghazi investigation tells GOP critics to 'shut up'

The committee chairman leading Congress' Benghazi investigation is insisting his probe is about the facts, not the politics, of the terrorist siege that killed four Americans. He wants fellow Republicans who feel otherwise to "shut up" ahead of Hillary Rodham Clinton's testimony on Thursday.

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy is telling CBS's "Face the Nation" that he's primarily interested in Clinton's account of the attacks because she was secretary of state at the time. That she's the leading Democratic candidate for president, he says, is of no interest.

That's the opposite of what two Republican members of Congress have said. A former staffer for Gowdy's committee has also said the probe is primarily political.

Gowdy says those critics are uninformed.