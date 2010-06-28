Tropical storm could disrupt oil spill cleanup

Tropical Storm Alex steamed across the Gulf of Mexico yesterday on a path that could keep it away from BP's busted well but could still stir up heavy winds, rain and choppy seas that drive the oil deeper inland and bring much of the cleanup to a standstill. By midweek, boats skimming the sludge from the water may have to return to port for their own safety, and the floating oil-containment booms could be rendered useless by waves slopping over them and may have to be pulled out of the water. The upside is the storm could stay far enough away that BP will not have to abandon its efforts to capture much of the crude spewing from the sea floor. Still, Alex, expected to reach hurricane force by the time it hits land near the Mexico-Texas border, possibly Thursday, is giving new urgency to BP's efforts to make its operations as hurricane-resistant as possible.

BP said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the catastrophe has cost it $2.65 billion so far. The oil giant has said it would set up a $20-billion fund to compensate people and businesses for their losses. BP has lost more than $100 billion in market value since the platform it was operating blew up April 20.

The company strongly denied reports in the Russian media that chief executive Tony Hayward is stepping down. Hayward has made a string of gaffes that have angered politicians and Gulf Coast residents.

Top U.S. officials continue to beat a path to the Gulf region, addressing criticism that the Obama administration responded too slowly. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano flew to New Orleans Monday for a briefing. Vice President Joe Biden visits the region Tuesday.

Polls have given Obama low marks, although not as low as those for BP. Monday, former President Bill Clinton told CNN Obama was getting "a bum rap" for his handling of the crisis.