Tropical Storm Joaquin strengthens in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Joaquin is continuing to strengthen and could become a hurricane on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center says.

The storm, centered about 400 miles east of the Northwest Bahamas, has maximum sustained winds near 65 mph with higher gusts, the NHC said.

It's moving toward the west-southwest at about 5 mph and is expected to continue in this direction for the next couple of days, forecasters say.

Get the latest on the storm on the NHC website: hurricanes.gov.