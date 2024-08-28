NewsNation/World

What a new indictment means for Donald Trump's federal 2020 election interference case

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Jack Smith is pressing forward with his 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump, with a new indictment that aims to salvage the prosecution after the Supreme Court slammed the door on the possibility of a trial before the November election.

The new indictment, filed Tuesday in Washington, includes the same criminal charges, but narrows the allegations in an attempt to comply with the Supreme Court's ruling that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

Here's what to know about the case and what happens next:

__

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Listeria update ... Jericho first day of school ... Hampton Classic Credit: Newsday

Southern State Parkway crash ... 'Gotham Sports App' ... Gun trafficking arrest ... Blind swimmer

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Listeria update ... Jericho first day of school ... Hampton Classic Credit: Newsday

Southern State Parkway crash ... 'Gotham Sports App' ... Gun trafficking arrest ... Blind swimmer

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME