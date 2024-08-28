What a new indictment means for Donald Trump's federal 2020 election interference case

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Jack Smith is pressing forward with his 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump, with a new indictment that aims to salvage the prosecution after the Supreme Court slammed the door on the possibility of a trial before the November election.

The new indictment, filed Tuesday in Washington, includes the same criminal charges, but narrows the allegations in an attempt to comply with the Supreme Court's ruling that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

Here's what to know about the case and what happens next:

