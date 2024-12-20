Trump to nominate the head of Catholic advocacy group as US ambassador to the Vatican

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump on Friday said he's nominating the president of the advocacy group CatholicVote to be the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.

Brian Burch is the president and co-founder of CatholicVote. He and his wife, Sara, have nine children and live in the Chicago suburbs.

“Brian loves his Church and the United States - He will make us all proud,” Trump posted on social media in announcing the nomination.

AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of November's election, found that 22% of voters identified as Catholic and Trump won 55% of this group. In 2020, the Catholic vote was essentially split between Trump and President Joe Biden, a devout Catholic who plans to meet with Pope Francis in January in the final trip of his presidency.