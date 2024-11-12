Judge delays immunity ruling on President-elect Donald Trump's hush money conviction

The decision on whether President-elect Donald Trump's felony conviction will be overturned based on a claim of presidential immunity has been delayed until next week, officials said Tuesday. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan was scheduled to rule Tuesday on a defense motion seeking to throw out the jury verdict. Following a joint request by both the prosecution and the defense, the court agreed to postpone a decision on the motion until Nov. 19. Merchan is scheduled to sentence Trump on Nov. 26. He could receive a sentence ranging from probation to 4 years in prison. Merchan had initially scheduled Trump's sentencing for July. It was delayed after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that presidents are immune from prosecution of their official acts. A Manhattan jury convicted Trump in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up $130,000 in hush money to conceal his affair with a former adult film actress. That cover-up, prosecutors alleged, was to hide the affair from the American electorate as Trump sought the presidency ahead of the 2016 election. The verdict was historic. Trump became the first American president convicted of a crime. In another first, Trump became the first American president to be held in contempt of court when Merchan ruled that Trump had violated a gag order prohibiting him from publicly criticizing the jury or court staff. After the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity, Trump defense attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove argued the high court’s ruling should override the jury’s verdict and asked for the jury's verdict to be set aside. Legal experts have also cited the U.S. Constitution's supremacy clause" — a legal principle of federal law that dictates that federal law eclipses state law. Under the supremacy clause, states can’t prosecute a sitting president, experts said. Manhattan prosecutors argued at trial that Trump, about two months after he announced his first run for president in June 2015, plotted a "criminal conspiracy" to win the election. Along with his then-personal attorney Michael Cohen and tabloid publisher David Pecker, Trump executed a series of "catch and kill" plans, by paying off people alleging to have negative stories about Trump. Adult film actress Stormy Daniels was paid $130,000; former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also alleged to have had an affair with Trump, was paid $150,000; Dino Sajudin, a door attendant at Trump Tower who had shopped a false story that Trump fathered a child outside his marriage, was paid $30,000. Prosecutors have said the payment was illegally recorded in Trump Organization records as legal services as part of a retainer agreement, but neither the retainer nor the legal services existed. The charges of falsifying business records are misdemeanors, but were upgraded to Class E felonies by prosecutors, who argued the crimes were committed to cover up the crime of conspiracy to promote an election by unlawful means. Under the law, Trump was not required to have made the false entry himself, but to have "made and caused a false entry" with "the intent to defraud to commit another crime," according to legal instructions the judge gave to the jury before deliberations began. Cohen was later paid $420,000, which prosecutors said was reimbursement, in part, for the hush money payment to Daniels, prosecutors argued at trial. Trump's payments to Cohen — $35,000 monthly — were not repayments for the hush money, Trump attorney Blanche argued, but were simply for what the documents stated — legal services. Cohen was still acting as Trump's personal attorney at the time, Blanche argued. Trump was in the White House during this period and far removed from the running of his company, Blanche argued.

The decision on whether President-elect Donald Trump's felony conviction will be overturned based on a claim of presidential immunity has been delayed until next week, officials said Tuesday.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan was scheduled to rule Tuesday on a defense motion seeking to throw out the jury verdict.

Following a joint request by both the prosecution and the defense, the court agreed to postpone a decision on the motion until Nov. 19.

Merchan is scheduled to sentence Trump on Nov. 26. He could receive a sentence ranging from probation to 4 years in prison. Merchan had initially scheduled Trump's sentencing for July. It was delayed after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that presidents are immune from prosecution of their official acts.

A Manhattan jury convicted Trump in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up $130,000 in hush money to conceal his affair with a former adult film actress. That cover-up, prosecutors alleged, was to hide the affair from the American electorate as Trump sought the presidency ahead of the 2016 election.

The verdict was historic. Trump became the first American president convicted of a crime. In another first, Trump became the first American president to be held in contempt of court when Merchan ruled that Trump had violated a gag order prohibiting him from publicly criticizing the jury or court staff.

After the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity, Trump defense attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove argued the high court’s ruling should override the jury’s verdict and asked for the jury's verdict to be set aside.

Legal experts have also cited the U.S. Constitution's supremacy clause" — a legal principle of federal law that dictates that federal law eclipses state law.

Under the supremacy clause, states can’t prosecute a sitting president, experts said.

Manhattan prosecutors argued at trial that Trump, about two months after he announced his first run for president in June 2015, plotted a "criminal conspiracy" to win the election.

Along with his then-personal attorney Michael Cohen and tabloid publisher David Pecker, Trump executed a series of "catch and kill" plans, by paying off people alleging to have negative stories about Trump.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels was paid $130,000; former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also alleged to have had an affair with Trump, was paid $150,000; Dino Sajudin, a door attendant at Trump Tower who had shopped a false story that Trump fathered a child outside his marriage, was paid $30,000.

Prosecutors have said the payment was illegally recorded in Trump Organization records as legal services as part of a retainer agreement, but neither the retainer nor the legal services existed.

The charges of falsifying business records are misdemeanors, but were upgraded to Class E felonies by prosecutors, who argued the crimes were committed to cover up the crime of conspiracy to promote an election by unlawful means.

Under the law, Trump was not required to have made the false entry himself, but to have "made and caused a false entry" with "the intent to defraud to commit another crime," according to legal instructions the judge gave to the jury before deliberations began.

Cohen was later paid $420,000, which prosecutors said was reimbursement, in part, for the hush money payment to Daniels, prosecutors argued at trial.

Trump's payments to Cohen — $35,000 monthly — were not repayments for the hush money, Trump attorney Blanche argued, but were simply for what the documents stated — legal services. Cohen was still acting as Trump's personal attorney at the time, Blanche argued.

Trump was in the White House during this period and far removed from the running of his company, Blanche argued.