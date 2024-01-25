EXPLAINER: What the Tuvalu election means for China-Pacific relations

SYDNEY — It's a tiny Pacific island nation, one of the world's smallest. But on Friday, elections in Tuvalu will be watched from Beijing and Taipei to Canberra, as voters choose a 16-seat parliament and, after negotiations, a prime minister.

A big part of the international attention is linked to the increasing importance of China in the region, and Tuvalu's diplomatic ties to the government of Taiwan. A proposed security treaty with Australia could also hang in the balance.

Here's an explanation of what's at stake:

___

WHERE IS TUVALU AND HOW MANY PEOPLE LIVE THERE?

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tuvalu consists of nine coral atolls in the South Pacific Ocean. It's about halfway between Hawaii and Australia.

Tuvalu's low-lying atolls make it particularly vulnerable to global warming, and there are worries that rising sea levels and strengthening storms will make it uninhabitable. Prime Minister Kausea Natano is trying to raise the islands 4 to 5 meters (13 to 16 feet) above sea level through land reclamation.

Funafuti, the main island of the nation state of Tuvalu, is photographed from a Royal New Zealand airforce C130 aircraft as it approaches the tiny South Pacific nation. On Friday, Jan 26, 2024, the small Pacific island of Tuvalu head to the polls to select representatives for its 16-seat parliament. Credit: AP/Alastair Grant

It has a population of about 11,500, making it one of the smallest nations in the world.

A former British colony, it gained independence in 1978. The British monarch is still the country's head of state.

___

WHAT HAPPENS IN A TUVALU ELECTION?

Funafuti, the main island of the nation state of Tuvalu, is photographed from a Royal New Zealand airforce C130 aircraft as it approaches the tiny South Pacific nation. On Friday, Jan 26, 2024, the small Pacific island of Tuvalu head to the polls to select representatives for its 16-seat parliament. Credit: AP/Alastair Grant

All candidates in Tuvalu run as independents, with the top two vote-getters in each of the eight island electorates going to parliament.

Polls open at 8.30am (2030 GMT) on Friday and close at 4 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Friday.

When the votes are in, the new parliamentarians split into groups, with the biggest electing the prime minister and forming a new government.

___

WHO ARE THE MAIN CANDIDATES FOR PRIME MINISTER?

The current prime minister, Kausea Natano, is running for parliament again, but he would have to be go through the selection process again even if he wins his parliament race.

Finance Minister Seve Paeniu is also interested in the job after winning his parliament seat by running unopposed.

Another potential new leader is the opposition leader, and former prime minister, Enele Sopoaga.