NewsNation/World

Two dead after shooting outside Florida McDonald's, police say

By The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two people were found dead following a shooting Thursday afternoon outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the Florida Panhandle, police said.

Tallahassee police said in a Facebook post that they were conducting a double homicide investigation.

When officers responded to the fast-food restaurant about 5 p.m., they reported finding two men dead in the parking lot.

Police haven't released the names of the victims or who might have killed them.

No injuries were reported inside the restaurant.

Streaming Now
5 people killed in Titan sub ... LIer charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot ... What's up on LI Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 44 minutes ago New Cassel deadly fire ... Santos bond backers' names released ... LIRR marijuana policy ... NBA Draft preview

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
5 people killed in Titan sub ... LIer charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot ... What's up on LI Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 44 minutes ago New Cassel deadly fire ... Santos bond backers' names released ... LIRR marijuana policy ... NBA Draft preview

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital Access$1 for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME