U.S. boosts homeland security funds for New York

WASHINGTON -- The Department of Homeland Security is boosting New York's security grants, a month after Congress approved the agency's funding and House Republicans abandoned their threat to hold it up in protest of President Barack Obama's executive orders on immigration.

New York City and surrounding areas, including Long Island, will get a $2 million increase to $180.9 million for the Urban Area Security Initiative grant, which helps high-risk metropolitan areas prevent and cope with terrorist attacks.

New York State will get a $207,000 bump to $76.9 million in its State Homeland Security Grant Program funding, which helps local areas defend against and recover from terrorism.

Given the limits on federal spending, Rep. Peter King said Tuesday, "This is good news."

King (R-Seaford), who chairs the House counterterrorism subcommittee, said New York City's grant rose in part because DHS cut the number of cities funded from 39 to 28.

King said DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson also extended the time in which the grants must be spent by a year, to three years.

In 2010, former DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano clashed with King and Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) over $275 million in grants New York hadn't spent after four years.

"Some of those [grant-funded] projects are too important and too sophisticated to get done in two years," King said.

Earlier this year, some House GOP members sought to block DHS funding to force Obama to rescind his immigration order. But on March 4, the House approved funding DHS through Sept. 30 in a 257-167 vote, with just 75 Republicans voting yes.