U.S. charities seeing slight increase in donations
By a coalition called the Nonprofit Research Collaborative.. One-fifth of the nonprofits surveyed said they would have to cut their budgets for 2011, possibly leading to both staff and service cuts. Another 7 percent reported their organizations are at risk of folding next year because of finances.. Charitable giving fell by 3.6 percent in 2009, when Americans gave $303.75 billion, the second-worse year since 1956, according to the Giving USA foundation. About half of American charities reported a decrease in donations in 2009.