U.S. State Department slams Syrian prez

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration strongly criticized Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for failing Wednesday to address any of the reforms demanded by anti-government protesters, saying a widely anticipated address to the Syrian parliament "fell short" of expectations.



The State Department said Assad's speech lacked substance and would be a disappointment to those calling for change in nearly two weeks of demonstrations, some of which have been violently crushed by Syrian security forces.



"Ultimately, it's going to be the Syrian people who judge what they heard today, and whether or not President Assad demonstrated positive movement forward in meeting their aspirations and hearing their call for political and economic and social reform," spokesman Mark Toner told reporters.



"We expect they are going to be disappointed," he said. "We feel the speech fell short with respects to the kinds of reforms that the Syrian people demanded, and what President Assad's own advisers suggested was coming."



In his speech, Assad blamed "conspirators" for an extraordinary wave of dissent against his authoritarian rule and did not offer any concessions to the protesters. And, despite hints from some Syrian officials, he did not announce the lifting of the country's despised emergency law that is used to crack down on political opponents.



Toner derided Assad for his allegation that the protests were inspired and led by "conspirators" and suggested that the strong-arm leader listen to what his people are calling for, including rescinding emergency rule.



"It's far too easy to look for conspiracy theories, (rather than) respond in a meaningful way to the call for reform," he said. "The emergency law is incompatible with the rights of citizens, who are seeking to exercise their universal aspirations and rights."



Revoking emergency rule "would be the kind of step that would indicate reform," Toner said. He added: "It's clear to us that (the speech) didn't really have much substance to it, and didn't talk about specific reforms, as was suggested in the run-up to the speech."



Assad on Tuesday fired his 32-member Cabinet in a move designed to pacify the anti-government protesters, but the overture was largely symbolic. He holds the lion's share of power in the authoritarian regime, and there are no real opposition figures or alternatives to the current leadership.



Opposition leaders have called for mass protests after prayers on Friday and Toner said the U.S. was concerned that Assad's security forces may try to brutally suppress them, given recent attacks on demonstrators. Human rights groups say more than 60 people have been killed in the crackdowns.



Obviously, we would strongly condemn any violence against those protesters," he said. "At the same time, we've been consistent in saying that demonstrators need to pursue a peaceful path."



Within hours of Assad's speech, residents of the port city of Latakia said troops opened fire during a protest by about 100 people. It wasn't clear if they fired in the air or at protesters.



