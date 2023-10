A view of the exterior of the Royal Courts of Justice, which houses the High Court, in London, on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012. Britain's government acted unlawfully when it routinely housed newly arrived unaccompanied child asylum seekers in hotels, the High Court ruled Thursday, July 27, 2023. A child protection charity brought legal action against Britain’s Home Office and local authorities in Kent, on England’s southern coast, over their treatment of unaccompanied migrant children. Credit: AP/Sang Tan