'Unwanted cranial ammunition acquisition' record-holder dies

The man who holds the Guinness World Record for living the longest with a bullet in his head has died in Central California at age 103.

The Modesto Bee reports that William Lawlis Pace died in his sleep at a Turlock nursing home on Monday — 94 years and six months after his older brother accidentally shot him with their father's .22 caliber rifle in 1917.

Pace learned in 2006 that he had been crowned the world record-holder in the category of unwanted cranial ammunition acquisition.

His son told a newspaper during a birthday party for his father last year that doctors in Pace's native Texas left the bullet in place because they worried that surgery might cause brain damage.

The injury damaged one of his eyes and facial nerves, but did not prevent Pace from working as a cemetery custodian.

