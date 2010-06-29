NewsNation/World

US recieves, accepts international help with Gulf oil spill

Workers place absorbent material along the water line Sunday to catch oil residue washing ashore from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. (June 27, 2010) Credit: Getty Images

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is accepting help from 12 countries and international organizations in dealing with the massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

The State Department said in a statement Tuesday that the U.S. is working out the particulars of the help that’s been accepted.

The identities of all 12 countries and international organizations were not immediately announced. One country was cited in the State Department statement — Japan, which is providing two high-speed skimmers and fire containment boom.

More than 30 countries and international organizations have offered to help with the spill. The State Department hasn’t indicated why some offers have been accepted and others have not.

 

