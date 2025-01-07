NewsNation/World

Venezuelan opposition leader says his son-in-law was kidnapped in Caracas

Edmundo Gonzalez, who represented Venezuela's main opposition coalition in the...

Edmundo Gonzalez, who represented Venezuela's main opposition coalition in the July presidential election, addresses a gathering of supporters outside of the Organization of American States, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

By The Associated Press

CARACAS. Venezuela — Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González, who claims to have defeated President Nicolás Maduro in last year’s presidential election, said Tuesday that his son-in-law was kidnapped in Venezuela's capital.

González said his son-in-law, Rafael Tudares, was kidnapped Tuesday morning while on his way to drop off his two grandchildren at a school in Caracas. In a post on X, González said “hooded men, dressed in black” intercepted the vehicle and loaded Tudares “into a gold-colored van.”

González did not provide additional details, including the conditions of his 6- and 7-year-old grandchildren.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

New filing in Gilgo case ... 20 new license plate readers ... Blacksmithing on LI ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

New filing in Gilgo case ... 20 new license plate readers ... Blacksmithing on LI ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME