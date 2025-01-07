Venezuelan opposition leader says his son-in-law was kidnapped in Caracas
CARACAS. Venezuela — Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González, who claims to have defeated President Nicolás Maduro in last year’s presidential election, said Tuesday that his son-in-law was kidnapped in Venezuela's capital.
González said his son-in-law, Rafael Tudares, was kidnapped Tuesday morning while on his way to drop off his two grandchildren at a school in Caracas. In a post on X, González said “hooded men, dressed in black” intercepted the vehicle and loaded Tudares “into a gold-colored van.”
González did not provide additional details, including the conditions of his 6- and 7-year-old grandchildren.
