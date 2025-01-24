Washington state woman is charged in the fatal shooting of a Border Patrol agent in Vermont

A Washington state woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont, which happened days after authorities began watching her and a German companion who also died in the roadside shootout, the FBI said Friday.

Teresa Youngblut, 21, faces two weapons charges in connection with the death of Border Patrol Agent David Maland, 44, who died Monday during the shootout in Coventry, a small town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Canadian border.

According to an FBI affidavit, a border agent pulled over Youngblut and Felix Baukholt on Interstate 91 to conduct an immigration inspection. At the time, Baukholt appeared to have an expired visa, according to a Department of Homeland Security database, but investigators later confirmed that his visa was current, the FBI said Friday.

Youngblut, who had been driving Baukholt's car, got out and opened fire on Maland and other officers without warning, the FBI alleges. Baukholt tried to draw a gun but was shot, the affidavit states.

At least one border agent fired on Youngblut and Baukholt, but authorities haven't specified whose bullets hit whom.

“The events leading to this prosecution tragically demonstrate how the men and women of law enforcement regularly put their lives on the line as they try to keep our communities and our country safe," acting U.S. Attorney Michael Drescher said in a statement. "We intend to honor them, and the memory of Border Patrol Agent Maland, by performing our prosecutorial duties so that justice may be done.”

Investigators had been performing “periodic surveillance” of Youngblut and Baukholt since Jan. 14 after an employee at a hotel where they were staying reported concerns after seeing Youngblut carrying a gun and she and Baukholt wearing black tactical gear, according to the affidavit. Investigators tried to question the duo, who said they were in the area looking to buy property but declined to have an extended conversation, the FBI said.

Law enforcement follow a hearse carrying fallen border patrol agent David Maland from the UVM Medical Center morgue to a funeral home in Burlington, Vt., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. Credit: AP

About two hours before the shooting, investigators watched Baukholt exit a Walmart in Newport, which is just north of Coventry, with two packages of aluminum foil. According to the affidavit, he was seen wrapping unidentifiable objects while seated in the passenger seat.

During a search of the car after the shootout, authorities found cellphones wrapped in foil, a ballistic helmet, night-vision goggles, respirators and ammunition, the FBI said. They also found a package of shooting range targets, including some that had been used, two-way radios, about a dozen “electronic devices,” travel and lodging information for multiple states, and an apparent journal.

The public defender's office that will be representing Youngblut did not respond to a voicemail seeking further information. A man reached at a phone listing for Youngblut’s family in Washington state identified himself as Youngblut’s grandfather and declined to comment. No one answered the door at homes in Seattle and Redmond, Washington, associated with Youngblut's name, and neighbors declined to comment.

Maland's aunt, Joan Maland, declined on behalf of his family to comment on the arrest. The family issued a statement expressing gratitude for the support they've received.

Law enforcement from around the state escort a hearse carrying fallen border patrol agent David Maland from the UVM Medical Center morgue to a funeral home in Burlington, Vt., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. Credit: AP

“To think people who never knew David Christopher Maland personally would reach out with condolences and beautiful words of support has been beyond our imagintation,” they said. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. Our grief continues, please continue to pray for us.”